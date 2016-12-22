Research and Markets - Two Day Seminar: Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment - Issues and Solutions(Orlando, FL, United States - January 26-27, 2017)

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Raw Material Requirements (Health Canada/USP/EP) in a cGMP Environment - Issues and Solutions: 2-day In-person Seminar" conference to their offering.

Raw material requirements in a cGMP environment are often overlooked as a company develops new products. Depending on the product being developed, e.g., tablets and capsules vs. biotechnology products, as few as fifteen to twenty or as many as sixty raw materials need to be sourced before the process can be moved from initiation through completion.

The objective of this two day seminar is to explore raw materials and their requirements issues and solutions. It will also explore how water impacts the final product since water is the single largest raw material that is used within most processes. Another objective is to assure that your organization is maintaining itself within a cGMP compliance framework. Case studies to include Warning Letters will be discussed to illustrate regulatory raw material issues.

This highly interactive two day seminar on raw material requirements in a cGMP environment will:



- Consider Health Canada, FDA, USP and EP requirements.

- Examine a variety of the issues surrounding raw materials to include what materials should be tested and to what extent during Phase 1, 2, 3 and commercial production.

- Cover testing requirements during each phase and what may be optional (regulatory risk) until the product moves to its next phase.

- Determine what options exist even within a Phase 2 or Phase 3 testing framework.

- Discuss compendial vs. non-compendial testing and how to respond when no method is available.

- Discuss how a 90 percent vs. a 90.0 percent minimum purity analysis can delay initiation of testing.

- Explore the number of lots required for testing before reduced testing might occur and why some companies don't accept this route.

- Review the use of individual samples vs. composite samples for testing.

- Explore ASQ testing to include how to choose attributes and sample size.



For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmdsb3/raw_material

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716