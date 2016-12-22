One and a Half Day Roadmap of California Medical Leaves Seminar (Los Angeles, CA, United States - January 26-27, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Roadmap of California Medical Leaves - Ultimate Guide to PDL, FMLA, FEHA, SDI, CFRA, PFL, ADA and Workers Compensation and Handling Performance Management Challenges: One and a Half Day In-Person Seminar " conference to their offering.

This comprehensive interactive training workshop will help clarify California specific leaves, how they interact with the Federal medical leaves and how to apply leaves accurately and consistently. The first day will focus specifically on the latter while a full ½ day will be focused on how to handle performance management issues when managing employees on Intermittent or Ongoing Medical Leaves.



This interactive training workshop will provide you real life strategies from an in-the-trenches medical leave management and HR Expert Witness. You will learn best practices for controlling medical absences and understand when and how you can have the confidence to terminate employees who have violated company policy or are not meeting performance expectations in the midst of their medical accommodations.



The seminar will focus on how California leaves such as FEHA and CFRA interact with Federal medical leaves, such as the FMLA and ADA. Learn which leaves can run concurrently, how to make the transition from one leave to the next and what you need to document to protect yourself and your organization.



Areas Covered:



- Overview of CA Specific leave laws PDL, CFRA, FMLA, ADA, FEHA and PFL.

- Explanation of their interaction with Federal leave laws FMLA, ADA and Workers' Compensation.

- How to apply leaves that run concurrently.

- How to document the transition from one leave type to the next.

- Specific rights you have as an employer to deny leave for employees who use more leave than the certificate allows.

- Method for curing medical certificate or getting second and third opinions.

- Simple strategies to manage the medical leaves in a consistent manner to avoid expensive litigation and preserve the employer-employee relationship.

- Integrating you own company's leave policies and union contracts or MOU's with state and federal regulations and how vacation, sick and PTO can be utilized concurrently.

- Gain the confidence to deny leave and terminate the employee if they do not comply with your medical certification requests.

- Exposure to the various forms, letters and documentation that Ms. De Lima has perfected over 20 years of consulting in the ADA, FMLA, and Workers' Compensation arena.

- Guidance from an in-the-trenches HR Expert Witness on how to maintain pristine documentation in an efficient and effective way to avoid costly litigation.

- Understand specific situations that allow you to terminate employees for performance management issued even if protected by state or federal ADA, FMLA and Workers' Compensation regulations.

- Take home suggestions on how to integrate your leave policies to assure you are maximizing leave time that can run concurrently for your employees.

- Obtain money saving strategies that help HR show a positive impact on the bottom line.

- Real life scenarios designed for you to walk away with the skills and tools needed to immediately apply the strategies presented so you can start controlling the Medical Absence in your own workplace.



