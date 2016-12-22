Global Transdermal Prescription Gels Market: Essential Formulation Factors, Technologies and Market Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transdermal Prescription Gels" report to their offering.

Transdermal gel systems for delivering systemic therapeutics are attractive to drug developers and formulators because they address some of the shortcomings associated with transdermal patch products. Advances in the areas of excipients, drug solubility and transdermal dosing are attracting new players and investors.



We expect this market to experience healthy growth as gel technology is applied to existing drugs and as gel formulations become a route of choice for the administration of new NCEs. Growth in this sector will also be driven by the pressure to extend market protection for numerous drugs with soon-to-expire patents, as well as Rx-to-OTC switching.



Report Highlights



- What transdermal prescription gels are currently marketed or in development, who are the suppliers, and what are the product specifics?

- What are the therapeutic markets being targeted by transdermal gels?

- What are the essential formulation factors, technologies and market development issues facing transdermal prescription gel products?

- What are the major factors that will drive transdermal gel demand?

- What is the addressable market for transdermal prescription gels?

- What is the expected impact of transdermal gels on drug delivery markets?

- Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. The Market Opportunity



- Transdermal Delivery Market Dynamics

- Transdermal Gel Segment Drivers

- The Trend toward Self-Administration

- Shifting Demographics

- Innovation in Formulations and Packaging

- Therapeutic Demand Drivers

- Competitive Landscape

- Risk Factors



3. Transdermal Gel Performance Factors



- Drug Flux

- Solubilization

- Excipients

- Dosing & Rate Factors



4. Transdermal Gel Enabling Technologies



- Proprietary Formulation Platforms

- The Role of Contract Formulators

- Solubility Technology



5. Transdermal Gels - Indications & Markets



- Cardiology

- Hormone Replacement

- Pain Management

- Urinary Incontinence

- Vasomotor Symptoms



6. Approved Transdermal Prescription Gels



- Product Assessments

- Estrogens

- Muscarinics

- Nitrates

- NSAIDs

- Testosterone

- Market Presence



7. Development-stage Transdermal Gels



8. Market Factors



- Regulatory Issues

- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

- Healthcare Economics



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvtv7b/transdermal

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716