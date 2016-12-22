Global Sparkling Water Market Research Report 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sparkling Water Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global sparkling water market to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sparkling water market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of sparkling water. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Sparkling water has become popular in developed countries such as the US and Canada, especially among health-conscious consumers who prefer it as an alternative to carbonated beverages. A large number of consumers in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia consider sparkling water to be a significant substitute for soft drinks. Therefore, the per capita consumption of sparkling water is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Private label offerings in the sparkling water range are gaining popularity in countries such as India, China, the UK, and Australia. A growing number of consumers, particularly those who are price-sensitive, are becoming more confident in the quality of such products, and are no longer hesitant to be regularly purchasing private labels. Leading retailers are introducing and expanding their private label range to include premium, specialized, and basic products. The strategies of private label chains are focused on ensuring the best shelf space for their products, product variety, and competitive pricing in core categories such as sparkling water drinks.

Key vendors

Coca-Cola

Cott

Danone

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors

A.G. Barr

Crystal Geyser

Sparkling Ice

Tempo Beverages

Vintage

VOSS of Norway

