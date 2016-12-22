Aker Solutions ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

December 22, 2016 - Aker Solutions made a minor adjustment of shares allocated to certain participants under the company's 2016 employee share purchase program. As a result, 2,847 shares were returned to the company, increasing Aker Solutions' holding of own shares to 511,801.

For more information on the share purchase program, please see the release published December 16, 2016.

