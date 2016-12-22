According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global robotics end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) marketis expected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 9%.

This research report titled 'Global Robotics EOAT Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the key vendors operating in the market.

EOATs are devices through which a robot interacts with other machineries around it, grasping, handling and manipulating parts, inspecting surfaces, and working on them. Washdown robots have become popular in the food and beverage industry after the approval of robots and EOAT from Food and Drug Administration to use in direct food contact. The washdown robots are equipped with EOAT that can be chemically sanitized to make them aseptically clean. The approval of these robots in the industry will increase their adoption in food processing and primary packaging applications.

Technavio'sindustrial automationanalysts categorize the global robotics EOAT market into five major segments by end user. They are:

Automotive

Semiconductor and electronics

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial machinery

The top three end-user segments for the global robotics EOAT market are:

Global robotic EOAT market in automotive industry

The global robotics EOAT market in the automotive industry was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.29 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.54%.

The US has one of the largest automotive markets worldwide and is home to 13 major auto manufacturers. With a large consumer market in the US, strengthening the economy, reshoring, and low gas prices, these companies have to increase their production capacity in the plants, which will boost the adoption of industrial robots in the country, fueling the robotic EOAT market.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "Robotic EOATs are used in the automotive industry to serve various purposes, including spot welding in an assembly line, spray painting, and arc welding and other purposes wherein the working conditions are dangerous for human beings."

Global robotics EOAT market in semiconductor and electronics industry

The global robotic EOAT market in the semiconductor and electronics industry was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.55% by 2020.

The market is predicted to grow during the forecast period due to increased use of industrial robots in the solar panels manufacturing industry. Industrial robots are increasingly used in solar applications, such as joining solar panels in photovoltaic applications and picking and placing photovoltaic cells for panel assembly over a large workstation, due to their built-in accuracy and repeatability.

"Governments across various countries have started offering subsidies, loans, and tax benefits to increase the use of renewable energy. In 2015, the development finance institution of the US, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, invested a huge amount for a solar farm construction in South Africa," says Bharath

Global robotic EOAT market in food and beverage industry

The global robotic EOAT market in the food and beverage industry is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.19%.

Robotic EOAT in the food and beverage industry is predicted to increase during the forecast period, especially due to rise in automation for packaged meat. Customers' preference toward the purchase of processed and packaged meat has increased by 10% between 2013 and 2015. The transparency on the packaged meat available in the labeling is the major advantage for customers in this type of procurement.

Industrial robots have enabled the use of robots in upstream activities in the food and beverage industry. The delta robots that were visually impaired and required continuous assistance in pick and place application in the food processing plants have become self-dependent in locating and placing the objects.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Applied Robotics

ATI Industrial Automation

Robotiq

SAS Automation

