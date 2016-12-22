DSI adds best-of-breed route management and scheduling optimization to its Digital Supply Chain Platform™ and mobile-first supply chain apps

IFS (http://www4.ifsworld.com/l/5332/2015-08-10/2qts7r), the global enterprise applications company, and DSI (http://www.dsiglobal.com/), a global leader in mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. USA, announce that DSI will leverage the scheduling optimization components of IFS Mobile Workforce Management (http://www.ifsworld.com/us/solutions/enterprise-service-management/mobile-workforce-management/) to add value to their line of mobile apps for supply chain and service management.

DSI enables digital transformation through mobile-first, inventory apps that optimize end-to-end visibility and execution across the extended supply chain. With decades of experience in optimizing the supply chain, including with IFS software, DSI helps customers get more value from their service operations.

IFS's dynamic scheduling engine and route optimization capabilities will streamline the management of resources including technicians performing field service management. The dynamic scheduling engine uses advanced algorithms to automate dispatch and routing decisions. This enables managers to optimize schedules and the routes field technicians take by a number of criteria to increase profit, reduce cost and ensure service level agreement (SLA) compliance.

"IFS got its start in software used to service assets, and today is recognized as a leader in applications used to manage a dynamic, distributed service workforce," IFS Director for Partner Alliances, Parker Zanios said. "As a channel partner in the Americas, DSI will be a valuable addition to our partner ecosystem as we expand the reach of this powerful solution."

"Customers choose DSI's mobile-first supply chain apps built on the Digital Supply Chain Platform™ because they equip their workforce with inventory visibility and execution in the field, whether connected or disconnected." DSI Chief Revenue Officer Mark Goode said. "The IFS scheduling, dispatch and route optimization solution offers unique and powerful tools that will further enable our customers to be more responsive and agile than their competitors, securing an advantage in the market."

About DSI

DSI is the digital supply chain platform company that creates mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. For more information visit: www.dsiglobal.com.

About IFS

IFS™ (http://www.ifsworld.com/en/) is a globally recognized leader in developing and delivering enterprise software for enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and enterprise service management (ESM). Founded in 1983, IFS brings customers in targeted sectors closer to their business, and helps them be more agile and prepare for what's next in their industry. IFS's 2,800 employees support more than 1 million users worldwide from its network of local offices and through a growing ecosystem of partners. For more information visit: IFSworld.com (http://www.ifsworld.com/en/).

