Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Strategic Management of Human Capital" conference to their offering.
This latest programme in our HR series is designed for all senior HR professionals looking to take their role and department to a strategic and senior level within the organisation.
It focuses on how to create a well structured strategy to effectively manage the talent pool of the organisation and details how to communicate and get senior management buy-in'. By highlighting the major obstacles that experts have already identified, it takes the role of HR beyond that of the HR Business Partner to the level of a corporate adviser in all commercial and company strategic decisions.
Simply put, the business of HR must be the business. This is a pre-requisite if HR wants to take a more substantial role in leading the organisation to commercial and personnel well-being.
Who Should Attend:
HR directors
Group HR managers
Senior HR business partners
HR controllers
HR managers and senior HR professionals
Agenda:
Day 1
Module 1 Understanding board level corporate and strategic decisions
Module 2 Operating at a strategic level
Module 3 Raising your commercial and financial awareness
Module 4 Educating businesses into the value of the human capital
Day 2
Module 5 Influencing stakeholders and key decision makers
Module 6 Bringing the outside in: Research and external networking and its value
Module 7 Driving cultural change programmes from the top down
Day 3
Module 8 Demolishing the HR Ivory Towers
Module 9 Moving your HR team from reactive to proactiveworkshop with an outline of your strategic plan and an individual action plan to achieve the desired status within your organisation.
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgzm58/strategic
