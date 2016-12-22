sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,74 Euro		-10,364
-13,62 %
WKN: 923989 ISIN: US7565771026 Ticker-Symbol: RHI 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
RED HAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RED HAT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,51
66,17
22.12.
65,59
66,07
22.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RED HAT INC
RED HAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RED HAT INC65,74-13,62 %