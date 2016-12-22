Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Due Diligence" conference to their offering.

Conducting thorough due diligence is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk involved in most major business transactions and to improve the chance of success. In recent years, the practice of due diligence has evolved substantially and the level of detail and analysis now allows companies to take much better commercial decisions. Well conducted and well managed due diligence can help a business transaction run smoothly and can even enable companies to find ways of adding value to major business transactions.

All major business transactions are highly risky at least 50 percent fail and numerous other partnerships end in disappointment and acrimony. Due diligence is the essential step to taking the risk out of deals and business partnerships. This programme has been exclusively designed to offer helpful insights and advice to navigate through the maze of services available and put you on the path to completing a due diligence process that delivers successful deals.

This programme will highlight and evaluate the key points to address when embarking on a due diligence project:

Why is due diligence so important?

When is it essential?

At what point do you start due diligence?

What are the risks of poor due diligence?

How to avoid common pitfalls?

What are the key areas to assess?

Is there due diligence that is specific to my industry?

What are the issues when the deal is cross-border?

What are the key objectives of this seminar:

Become familiar with the different types of due diligence

Understand how to select the right processes for your transaction

Discover the key areas to be researched

Grasp the due diligence project management process from start to finish

Examine the key focus area of financial due diligence

Understand the tax risks and how to mitigate against them

Know the regulatory hurdles that need to be overcome to complete the deal

Identify the significant contracts that need to be reviewed

Examine and understand the key challenges when the deal is cross-border

Recognise why anti-trust due diligence needs to be carried out

Evaluate the impact on key employees and how to manage it

Realise the key considerations post deal to ensure strategy is implemented effectively

