

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Thursday, staying near 10-month lows despite mixed economic data that could muddy the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook.



Feb. gold was down $2.50, or 0.2%, at $1,130.70 an ounce.



U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.



However, looking at figures from November, the news was a bit troubling. Weaker factory production dented Chicago Fed's national economic activity index, while U.S. durable goods orders fell for first time in five months in November.



U.S. consumer spending increased only modestly in November, while initial jobless claims jumped by 21,000 to a six-month high last week.



The Federal Reserve has predicted three interest rate hikes next year, but further downbeat economic data could keep them from tightening.



