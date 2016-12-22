Research and Markets - Smart Thermostat Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2022 - Key Vendors are Climote, Google & GridPoint

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Thermostat Market Analysis By Technology (Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Others) And Segment Forecasts To 2022" report to their offering.

The global smart thermostat market is expected to reach USD 2.99 billion by 2022.

These thermostats enable users to remotely control their air conditioning as well as heating systems through wireless connectivity and mobile apps. Smart thermostats form an integral part of smart homes and have gained high traction in developed regions such as Europe and North America. The industry is anticipated to witness a high adoption of these gadgets as they display the energy consumption level in real-time and are capable of adjusting to ambient conditions automatically. These devices can be connected to the internet and offer analytics and performance measurement tools through web-based portals. They are usually an integral part of the home automation ecosystem.



The market primarily includes devices based on connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and other technologies including NFC, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. ZigBee-enabled devices are expected to gain a significant share with the increasing consumers' shift toward home automation devices.



North America and Europe, together, accounted for about 90% of the overall market share (in terms of revenue) in 2015 owing to the high demand for such devices in the region and favorable government mandates. The surge in the constructional activities and growing popularity of smart homes is expected to spur the demand.



Companies Mentioned:



Allure Energy, Inc.

Climote Ltd.

Computime Group Ltd.

Google

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International

Ingersoll Rand

Radio Thermostat Company of America

Schneider Electric SE

Tado GmbH

