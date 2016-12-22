Global 3D Printing Market Report 2017-2027: All Major Vendors for Each Technology Type and SWOT Analyses - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets, Players" report to their offering.

This report discusses all of the commercially-significant existing technologies and promising emerging technologies in depth, and analyses both the current and future markets for 3D printing. The market structure is also detailed, and we present profiles of the major players together with insights gained from in-depth interviews with a range of companies involved in 3D printing. We also present detailed forecasts for the future of the 3D printing market.

The aerospace industry, an established end user of 3D printing, has the highest growth rate of any end user industry. The trillion dollar oil and gas industry is an emerging user of 3D printing with the second highest forecast growth. When significant penetration has occurred into the above markets, 3D printing in these big industries will lock into the capital expenditure cycles associated with them, and, as is the case for other CNC machines, periodic fluctuations in sales will occur -growth will not be steady and monotonic.



The following technologies are covered in detail including lists of all major vendors for each technology type and SWOT analyses with quantitative data and references to vendors:



- Stereolithography

- Digital Light Processing

- Inkjetted photopolymers

- Thermoplastic extrusion

- Selective Laser Sintering of plastics

- Selective Laser Melting of metals

- Blown metal powder

- Welding

- Sand binding

- Binder jetted into metal powder (by ExOne)

- Smooth Curvature Printing (by Solidscape)

- Selective Deposition Lamination (by Mcor Technologies)

- Hybrid CNC



This report gives forecasts to 2027 in the following forms:



1. Market forecast by industry (bioprinting, automotive, aerospace, consumer products, medical, oil & gas, hobbyist, dental, education and jewelry)

2. Market share by industry

3. Market forecast growth by industry

4. Market forecast by revenue stream (printer, materials, services)

5. Market forecast for printers and materials by price.

6. Market forecast for printers and materials by technology type.

7. Mapping the 3DP landscape by size, precision, speed and price.



Applications are detailed for:



- Manufacture of flight-critical production parts in metals

- Mold making for metal casting

- Edutainment

- Art

- Modelling

- Rapid prototyping

- Tooling



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Key Drivers And Restraints



4. Printing Processes And Materials



5. Market Structure



6. Market Analysis



7. Applications



8. Forecasts



9. Company Profiles



- 3D Ceram

- 3D Systems Europe

- 3Dponics

- Advanc3d Materials

- Advanced Powders and Coatings

- AgIC

- Arcam

- Arcam AB

- Arevo Labs

- Argen Corporation

- BMW

- Beijing Jiruixintian Technology Co., Ltd.

- Beijing Tiertime Technology Co Ltd

- Biobots

- Blacktrace Holdings Ltd

- BluePrinter ApS

- Boeing

- BotFactory

- CRP Group

- Canatu

- Carima Ltd

- Cartesian Co

- Chemcubed

- Concept Laser GMBH

- Cookson Precious Metals

- DSM Somos

- Digilab Inc.

- Dyson

- EOS GmbH

- EPSRC

- Efesto LLC

- EnvisionTEC Gmbh

- Evonik

- Exceltec

- Fabrisonic LLC

- Ford Motor Company

- Formlabs

- Fraunhofer IWU

- Fripp Design Ltd

- Graphene 3D Lab

- Heraeus New Businesses

- HÖGANÄS

- Impossible Objects

- LPW Technology Ltd

- Leapfrog 3D Printers

- Legor Group

- Lockheed Martin

- Lomiko Metals

- Luxexcel

- Maker Juice

- Materialise

- MaukCC

- MesoScribe Technologies

- MicroFab

- n3D Biosciences, Inc.

- nScrypt

- Nano Dimension

- Nascent Objects, Inc

- NinjaFlex (Fenner Drives)

- Norsk Titanium

- Optomec

- Orbital Composites

- Organovo Holdings, Inc.

- Oxford Performance Materials

- Photocentric

- Poietis

- Rahn AG

- Realizer GmbH

- Reebok International

- RegenHU Ltd

- RepRap Professional Limited

- Ricoh

- Roland DGA Corporation

- Sandvik

- Sciaky Inc.

- Sinterit Sp. z o.o.

- Sintratec AG

- Solidscape

- Star Prototype

- Stratasys

- TLC Korea

- Taulman3D

- TeVido BioDevices

- The ExOne Company

- The NanoSteel Company

- Toner Plastics Inc.

- Viridis 3D

- Volvo Construction Equipment

- Voxel8

- Voxeljet Technology GmbH

- Wanhao

- ZMorph



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h4dp9h/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716