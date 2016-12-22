Connected Cities Report 2016: Focus on the Globalisation of Very High Capacity Networks - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Connected Cities - Globalisation of Very High Capacity Networks" report to their offering.

The aim of this study is to obtain a detailed snapshot of superfast connectivity with a download rate superior or equal to 100 Mbps in big cities around the world and to draw out the top 10 selection.

This comparison between cities is based on qualitative criteria such as quality of service, affordability compared to local standard of living and on quantitative criteria such as coverage or market competition.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Methodology

2.2. A selection of connected cities

3. SFB network coverage and availability

3.1. Criteria applied

3.2. Availability: rankings and findings

4. Quality of fixed and mobile access services

4.1. Criteria applied

4.2. Availability: rankings and findings

5. Affordability and transparency of access products

5.1. Criteria applied

5.2. Affordability of access products: rankings and findings

6. Global access composite index

6.1. Global rankings according to connectivity access criteria

6.2. Development outlook for connectivity in big cities

7. Annexes

7.1. Annex 1 - Top 20 cities in terms of coverage and quality of service

7.2. Annex 2 - Top 20 cities in terms of access product pricing, competition and availability

7.3. Annex 3 - VHC access service pricing, by country

