Extensive Study on the Current Landscape of the Evolving Pipeline of Ubiquitin Enzyme Inhibitors and Offers a Comprehensive Discussion on the Future Potential of this Market 2016-2030 - Research and Markets

The "Ubiquitin Enzymes: Key Targets and Future Market Potential, 2016-2030" report provides an extensive study on the current landscape of the evolving pipeline of ubiquitin enzyme inhibitors and offers a comprehensive discussion on the future potential of this market.

The ubiquitin proteasome system (UPS) is one of the key protein degradation pathway involved in the control of protein homeostasis and turnover that mediates the regulation of several cellular processes. The UPS consists of two separate consecutive steps, ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation. Due to its involvement in multiple metabolic and regulatory functions, the UPS is considered as a vital part of the cellular machinery controlling protein homeostasis.

Ubiquitin enzymes have been implicated in various cellular processes, such as protein homeostasis, apoptosis, autophagy, DNA damage repair, cell cycle control and senescence. Due to their involvement in multiple metabolic and regulatory functions, any deviations in the normal functioning of the UPS has been shown to lead to the development of diverse types of diseases.



Initial research on the UPS led to the development of several proteasome inhibitors, such as Velcade®, Kyprolis® and Ninlaro®, which are already available in different regions across the globe. However, since these drugs target the entire protein degradation pathway, lack of target specificity renders them potentially harmful and their use has been shown to pose side effects in patients.



Consequently, the focus is gradually shifting from proteasome inhibitors to targeting specific components of the UPS, primarily on ubiquitination enzymes. This is a relatively new segment of the overall market. With no marketed products, the UPS associated enzyme inhibitors/modulators market is still in its infancy. The report primarily focuses on four classes of enzymes that have been shown to possess therapeutic relevance; these include E1 activating enzymes, E2 conjugating enzymes, E3 ligases and deubiquitinases (DUBs).



Among other elements, the report provides the following information:



- The current state of the market with respect to the key players, phase of development of pipeline products (both clinical and preclinical/discovery), target enzyme classes and the key disease indications.

- Comprehensive profiles highlighting clinical trial details, key preclinical/clinical findings and future market opportunity for the clinical stage (phase I/II, phase II and phase III) ubiquitin enzyme inhibitors.

- Various investments and grants received by companies focused in this area in order to accelerate and support their R&D activities.

- Partnerships that have taken place in the recent past covering product development/commercialization agreements, research collaborations, clinical trial collaborations, license agreements, acquisitions and other such deals between stakeholders in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Ubiquitin Enzyme Inhibitors: Market Overview



5. Key Insights: Therapeutic Areas and Potential Targets



6. E1 and E2 Enzymes as Therapeutic Targets



7. E3 Enzymes as Therapeutic Targets



8. DUB Enzymes as Therapeutic Targets



9. Associated Drug Classes



10. Venture Capital Interest



11. Recent Collaborations



12. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



13. Conclusion



14. Interview Transcripts



15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations



