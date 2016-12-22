NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Gilla Inc. ("Gilla" or the "Company") (OTCQB: GLLA), the fast-growing designer, manufacturer and marketer of E-liquid for vaporizers, announced today that the Company has partnered with a leading distributor of E-liquid and other vapor products in Denmark (the "Distributor"). Beginning in 2017, the Company's Coil Glaze, The Drip Factory and Siren E-liquid brands will be available throughout the Distributor's own 14 physical store locations, their significant e-commerce platform and network of wholesale clients.

"We are pleased to announce that top brands from Gilla's E-liquid portfolio will be entering into yet another country in the EU to further expand our Company's global reach," stated J. Graham Simmonds, Chairman and CEO of Gilla. "We continue to establish exclusive agreements with top distributors throughout Europe and entering into Denmark with a major local partner will allow us to establish our brands as market leaders for years to come. This partnership is a further testament to our distributor-driven business model and the global appeal for our E-liquid product portfolio."

About Gilla Inc.Gilla Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes E-liquid, which is the liquid used in vaporizers, E-cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories. E-liquid is heated by the atomizer to deliver the sensation of smoking. Gilla aims to be a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of E-liquid for the vapor industry. The Company provides consumers with choice and quality across categories and price points. Gilla's product portfolio includes Vinto Vape, Coil Glaze, The Drip Factory, Surf Sauce, Siren, VaporLiq, Craft Vapes, Craft Clouds, Vape Warriors, Miss Pennysworth's Elixirs, The Mad Alchemist, Replicant and Crown E-liquid brands.

Forward-looking StatementsNote: This press release contains "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and management's views and assumptions regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Gilla Inc. cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that the company will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: global economic and market conditions; the war on terrorism and the potential for war or other hostilities in other parts of the world; the availability of financing and lines of credit; successful integration of acquired or merged businesses; changes in interest rates; management's ability to forecast revenues and control expenses, especially on a quarterly basis; unexpected decline in revenues without a corresponding and timely slowdown in expense growth; the company's ability to retain key management and employees; intense competition and the company's ability to meet demand at competitive prices and to continue to introduce new products and new versions of existing products that keep pace with technological developments, satisfy increasingly sophisticated customer requirements and achieve market acceptance; relationships with significant suppliers and customers; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in Gilla Inc. SEC filings. Gilla Inc. undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Gilla Inc.'s business, please refer to the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Gilla Inc.'s SEC filings.

For more information, please visit gilla.com.

Contacts:

Mr. Bradford Long

Investor Relations

T: 1 (888) 994-GLLA (4552)

E: brad.long@gilla.com



