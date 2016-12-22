Technavio research analysts forecast the sports nutrition market in the USto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005291/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the sports nutrition market in the US from 2016-2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

The study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the sports nutrition market in the USfor 2016-2020. The report segments the market into two broad product categories comprising of protein-based products and non-protein-based products. The protein-based products accounted for over 89% of the market share in 2015.

"Due to the increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes, there is a growing urge among the American population to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle, which is further strengthened by the extensive marketing and promotion of sports nutrition products in the consumer service sector," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for foodresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55231

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio food and beverageanalysts highlight the following three drivers that are contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market in the US:

Growing interest in fitness

Closing gender gap on fitness

Plant-based products gaining momentum

Growing interest in fitness

Sports and physical fitness activities play a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. Such activities also constitute an integral strategy for stemming childhood obesity, which is a critical health risk in the US.

Health benefits of physical activities include reduced risk of developing chronic diseasessuch as heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and metabolic syndrome. Moreover, increased interest, especially among young consumers, in maintaining a good physical appearance is leading to an increase in the use of nutritional supplements.

In case of bodybuilders who build their muscles through training, it is important to have a balanced and healthy diet. Protein powders, bars, and supplements are some of the most popular sports nutrition products consumed by them. Many fitness centers and gymnasiums suggest that their clients take specific sports nutrition products, thereby encouraging consumers to buy these products.

Closing gender gap on fitness

The sports nutrition market for women is largely an untapped market at present; however, sports nutrition products for women are gradually gaining focus. With the ongoing trend of "strong is the new skinny,' a shift has been observed in the female fitness category. Women are focusing not only on weight management but also on various types of resistance training. The number of women participating in sport and fitness programs has increased by nearly 27% since 2010, which shows great potential for the female sports nutrition products category.

"Increasing awareness of the benefits of being healthy and fit will propel the demand for sports nutrition products among new consumer groups such as women and working people during the forecast period, which will further drive the market," says Manjunath

Plant-based products gaining momentum

The demand for natural and herbal products in the sports nutrition market is on the rise due to a shift in consumer preference from synthetic ingredients to more natural formulations. There is increasing demand for these natural products as they have fewer side effects and are effective for a longer period.

Nutraceuticals are products derived from food sources, with extra health benefits that can help people achieve their health goals faster. Vendors are continuously introducing herbal products to meet the consumer demand. For instance, under the name Arbonne Phytosport, Arbonne International has developed a new line of clean, plant-powered supplements. It features a blend of botanicals such as cayenne to support circulation and blood flow, ginseng to support energy and performance, and turmeric for joint support.

Browse Related Reports:

Supplements Market in the US 2016-2020

Global Sports Nutrition Products Market 2016-2020

Global Protein Ingredients Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like alcoholic beveragesfood serviceandnon-alcoholic beverages This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005291/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com