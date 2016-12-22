Prestigious Yale University Summer Program Will Admit 30 Students from the Middle East for Free - Apply Now

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- As a way to inspire the next generation of leaders in the Middle East, the Yale Young Global Scholars Program (YYGS) awarded ten high-achieving and financially deserving high school students from the Middle East a leadership award to attend its 2016 program. These Middle East Student Leadership Awards covered 100% of each student's tuition and all travel expenses to participate in the program, held for two weeks between June and August on the Yale University campus. Even more generous for 2017, YYGS has increased the number of scholarships, now offering 30 students from the Middle East an opportunity to join the program entirely for free. YYGS is an official program of Yale University, which is a leading university in the U.S. For eligibility information, visit globalscholars.yale.edu.

YYGS is an academic enrichment and leadership development program that brings exceptional students together from around the world for intensive two-week sessions on the Yale campus. The program fosters intellectual curiosity that inspires both local and global collaboration and aims to empower future world leaders. The program is characterized by the incredible diversity of its student body, and participants are connected by their insatiable curiosity, their outstanding reasoning skills, and most importantly, their desire to impact the world.

"I do not have the words to thank everyone who made this journey to Yale from Jordan possible," said a recipient of the 2016 award. "This is the kind of generosity that inspired me to be where I am now, a counselor that helps in a Summer Enrichment Program for government school children. It is aimed at giving the opportunity of good education and focuses on teaching English to the less fortunate. I believe kindness is contagious, and your kindness motivated mine." Participant testimonies reflect the quality of the program, and illustrate the extent to which those students have grown, in the period of only two weeks.

In order to be eligible for The Middle East Student Leadership Award, students must attend school in the Middle East region. They must also complete the scholarship portion of the online application. YYGS highly encourages all students, regardless of their ethnic and socioeconomic background, to apply for this life-changing opportunity. The application deadline is January 31, 2017. More information on how to apply, as well as a checklist of application requirements can be found on the program website: globalscholars.yale.edu/.

