Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN), a leading European provider of carrier-neutral colocation data centre services, announced today that CFO Josh Joshi is scheduled to speak in Las Vegas at the Citi 2017 Internet, Media Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. PT. Interested parties can listen to the session via a live webcast at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/imt2017/27209224401.cfm. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference, the webcast will be archived at the same URL and available on-demand until April 4, 2017.

About Interxion

Interxion (NYSE: INXN) is a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe, serving a wide range of customers through 42 data centres in 11 European countries. Interxion's uniformly designed, energy efficient data centres offer customers extensive security and uptime for their mission-critical applications.

With over 600 connectivity providers, 21 European Internet exchanges, and most leading cloud and digital media platforms across its footprint, Interxion has created connectivity, cloud, content and finance hubs that foster growing customer communities of interest. For more information, please visit www.interxion.com.

