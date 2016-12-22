

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is barely changed in comparison to its major rivals Thursday afternoon. The U.S. currency is turning in a lackluster performance despite the release of a slew of U.S. economic reports this morning. The upcoming Christmas holiday weekend appears to be keeping many investors away from their desks.



Economic activity in the U.S. increased by more than previously estimated in the third quarter, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 3.5 percent in the third quarter, reflecting an upward revision from the previously reported 3.2 percent increase.



Economists had been expecting the report to show a more modest upward revision to the pace of GDP growth to 3.3 percent.



The number of people filing first-time unemployment claims edged up for the latest week, according to government data released on Thursday. The advance took the figure to its highest level since the middle of the year.



The U.S. Labor Department revealed that initial jobless claims rose to 275,000 for the week ended December 17. This was up 21,000 from the previous week's unrevised total of 254,000.



After reporting a sharp jump in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a significant pullback in durable goods orders in the month of November.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 4.6 percent in November after surging up by 4.8 percent in October. Economists had expected orders to slump by about 4.4 percent.



Personal income in the U.S. came in nearly flat in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by less than a tenth of a percent in November after climbing by a revised 0.5 percent in October.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to increase by 0.3 percent, which would have matched the growth originally reported for October.



A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showing that its index of leading U.S. economic indicators unexpectedly came in flat in the month of November. The Conference Board said its leading economic index came in unchanged in November after inching up by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.2 percent.



The dollar dropped to a low of $1.0499 against the Euro Thursday, but has since bounced back to around $1.0435.



Germany's import prices increased for the first time in four years in November, Destatis reported Thursday.



Import prices grew 0.3 percent in November from prior year, which was the first increase since November 2012. Prices had decreased 0.6 percent in October and 1.8 percent in September. On a monthly basis, import prices advanced 0.7 percent in November.



At the same time, export prices gained 0.3 percent annually, following a 0.1 percent drop in October. Month-on-month, export prices climbed 0.5 percent.



The buck has climbed to over a month and a half high of $1.2290 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from around $1.2375 this morning.



The U.K. private sector growth picked up pace in the fourth quarter, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday. The growth indicator climbed to +17 percent, the highest in a year, when it reached 20 percent in December 2015.



Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was marginally better in December, the latest survey from GfK showed on Thursday with an index score of -7. That beat forecasts for -8, which would have been unchanged from the previous month; however, the negative score shows that pessimists continue to outnumber optimists.



The greenback rose to a high of Y117.876 against the Japanese Yen Thursday afternoon, but has since eased back to around Y117.660.



