

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, as strong U.S. GDP inflated the demand outlook.



West Texas Intermediate oil for February settled 46 cents, or 0.9%, higher at $52.95/bbl.



U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.



Meanwhile, a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles was largely overlooked.



Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX