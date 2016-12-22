Chiral Chemicals Market to Reach $119 Billion by 2024 - Increasing Demand for Better Healthcare Facilities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Chiral Chemicals Market Analysis By Technology, By Application And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global chiral chemicals market is expected to reach USD 119.72 billion by 2024.

Rising population coupled with increasing demand for better healthcare facilities is expected to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government support towards the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing in developing economies is likely to augment the demand over the coming years.



Traditional separation technology is anticipated to witness a CAGR of about 12.0% from 2016 to 2024. Extensive R&D towards gas chromatography is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



The asymmetric synthesis method is likely to witness a CAGR of over 13% from 2016 to 2024 on account of the low cost of the reagents and auxiliaries used. However, low yield from this process is anticipated to restrain the market development over the next eight years.



Flavors and fragrances application is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Chiral chemicals possess different fragrances in its diverse optical forms which are increasingly being utilized by the cosmetics companies.



Latin America is anticipated to witness above average growth rate on account of increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing in Brazil & Argentina.



Companies Mentioned:



Solvias AG



Strem Chemicals Inc.



Chiral Technologies, Inc.



Johnson Matthey plc



plc BASF SE



Rhodia Inc.



W. R. Grace & Co



& Co PerkinElmer Inc.



Codexis, Inc.



Bayer AG



Dow Chemical Company



Chiracon GmbH



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Chiral Chemicals Industry Outlook



4. Chiral Chemicals Technology Outlook



5. Chiral Chemicals Application Outlook



6. Chiral Chemicals Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



