Global Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air Range Extenders Market, 2027: Over Nine Million Hybrid Cars will be Made, Each with a Range Extender - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Range Extenders for Electric Vehicles Land, Water & Air 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Over nine million hybrid cars will be made in 2027, each with a range extender, the additional power source that distinguishes them from pure electric cars. Add to that significant money spent on the same devices in buses, military vehicles, boats and so on and a major new market emerges. This unique report is about range extenders for all these purposes - their evolving technology and market size. Whereas today's range extenders usually consist of little more than off the shelf internal combustion engines, these are rapidly being replaced by second generation range extenders consisting of piston engines designed from scratch for fairly constant load in series hybrids.



There are some wild cards like Wankel engines and rotary combustion engines or free piston engines both with integral electricity generation. However, a more radical departure is the third generation micro turbines and fuel cells that work at constant load. The report compares all these. It forecasts the lower power needed over the years given assistance from fast charging and energy harvesting innovations ahead. Every aspect of the new range extenders is covered.



This report profiles key developers, manufactures and integrators of range extenders for land, water and airborne electric vehicles. It gives ten year forecasts of the different types of electric vehicle and of range extenders by number, unit value and market value. Market drivers and the changing requirements for power output are analysed. Will shaftless range extenders with no separate electricity generator take over and when will that be? What fuels will be used and when? What are the pros and cons of each option and who are the leaders? It is all here.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary And Conclusions



2. Introduction



3. Markets And Technologies For Reevs



4. Range Extender Developers And Manufacturers



5. Range Extender Integrators



6. Recent Advances



Companies Mentioned



- Advanced Magnet Laboratory USA

- AeroVironment / Protonex Technology USA

- Airbus (formerly EADS) Germany

- Ashok Leyland India

- Audi Germany

- Austro Engine Austria

- Azure Dynamics USA

- BAE Systems UK

- BMW Germany

- Bladon Jets UK

- Boeing Dreamworks USA

- DLR German Aerospace Center Germany

- Daimler AG inc Mercedes Benz Germany

- Ener1 USA

- FEV USA

- Flight Design Germany

- Ford USA

- Frazer-Nash UK

- GSE USA

- General Motors including Opel

- Getrag Germany

- Honda Japan

- Hyperdrive UK

- Hyundai Korea

- Hüttlin Germany

- Intelligent Energy UK

- Jaguar Land Rover UK

- KSPG Germany

- Langford Performance Engineering Ltd UK

- Libralato UK

- Marion HSPD USA

- Mazda Japan

- Nissan Japan

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bph6d5/range_extenders

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716