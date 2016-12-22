Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Management Consulting Services Global Market Briefing 2017" report to their offering.

The Management Consulting Services Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global management consulting services.

The management consulting services market comprises establishments providing a range of services dealing with advice and assistance on organization planning, financial budgeting, marketing strategies, human resource practices, administration policies and production and logistics scheduling. Such services include solutions for administrative management issues, strategic and organizational planning, business process improvement, human resource and personnel policies, developing marketing planning and strategy, productivity improvement, quality assurance and quality control.

Scope

Markets Covered: Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy and Human Resources.

Geographic Scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered:

Management Consulting Services Market Characteristics Management Consulting Services Market Historic Growth Drivers of the Market Restraints on the Market Management Consulting Services Market Forecast Drivers of the Market Restraints on the Market Management Consulting Services Compared With Other Segments Of General Professional Services Global General Professional Services Market, Split By Segments, 2016, Billion Global General Professional Services Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2012- 2020 Management Consulting Services Market Regional and Country Comparison Global Management Consulting Services Market, Split By Region, 2016 Global Management Consulting Services Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, By Region, 2012- 2020 Global Management Consulting Services Market, Split By Country, 2016 Global Management Consulting Services Market, Historic and Forecast Growth, Split By Country, 2012- 2020 Management Consulting Services Market Segmentation Management Consulting Services Market Size, Split By Segments, 2016, Billion Management Consulting Services Market Competitors

Companies Mentioned

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lg8c22/management.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005736/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Management, Consulting and Outsourcing