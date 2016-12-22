JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight was invited to attend an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) statement-of-support ceremony on Dec. 16 at the Department of Defense (DOD).

During the ceremony, Saia, along with other companies, affirmed its support for guard and reserve employees and pledged to advocate for them while the individuals pursue their careers and fulfill their military obligations. Representing and signing on behalf of the company was Courtney George, a Saia human resource project specialist.

"It's important for us to show how deeply Saia is committed to our military and the value we place on former and current military service members who work for us," said Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Richard.

ESGR is a DOD agency established in 1972 to develop and maintain employer support for the guard and reserve service. The agency advocates relevant initiatives, recognizes outstanding support, increases awareness of applicable laws, and resolves conflict between service members and employers. Paramount to ESGR's mission is encouraging the employment of guardsmen and reservists in the civilian workforce.

In addition to the signing ceremony, companies in attendance were also asked to show their support and remember the 180 Pentagon employees that were killed on 9/11 by hanging one wreath each in their memory.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), with 2015 revenues of $1.2 billion, offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. The company operates 148 terminals in 34 states and is home to the industry-exclusive Customer Service Indicators and Xtreme Guarantee. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia employs 9,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council with first place honors for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc. or any of the service groups, visit www.saiacorp.com.

