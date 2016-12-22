PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union has announced the addition of a new branch in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Expected to open in Spring 2017, this branch is located at 7860 32nd Street North. Conveniently placed on the eastern side of the Twin Cities, the city of Oakdale, a suburb of Saint Paul, has nearly 28,000 residents which will provide an opportunity to cultivate new relationships and provide increased value to current members.

"TruStone Financial is pleased to announce the addition of a branch in Oakdale," said Steve Steen, Chief Business Officer. "The credit union continuously evaluates locations that will provide opportunities and resources to both current and future members alike. This new location will embody the credit union philosophy of people helping people by providing full-service banking solutions to a community that will embrace these offerings and welcome TruStone Financial to the neighborhood."

The interior layout will feature an inviting, open floor concept combined with modern design elements to emulate the TruStone Financial brand. The branch will also offer convenient drive-up services, a 24-hour ATM, safe deposit boxes, experienced branch personnel and an in-house mortgage professional.

"This location fills a necessary gap in our metro footprint," explained Tim Bosiacki, Chief Executive Officer. "TruStone Financial will be able to conveniently offer this new community access to customized banking solutions and personalized service."

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets in excess of $1.15 billion and over 102,000 members. There are 13 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

