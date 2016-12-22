Drug Research Advisor from Clarivate Analytics a Finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards Data Analytics/Business Intelligence Category

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --With 65% of drug development failures occurring because the wrong target was selected, researchers need intelligence to support their next choice. Providing this sophisticated business intelligence is why Drug Research Advisor - Target Druggability, a new tool from Clarivate Analytics, was selected as one of five finalists in the Fierce Innovation Awards, Life Sciences Edition, in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category.

Considering the many factors presenting as opportunities for the next development of a first- or best-in-class treatment, researchers are regularly challenged to rapidly evaluate the target landscape surrounding an indication or pathway. The new Target Druggability tool delivers quick, potential targets for a disease of interest. By understanding which targets are associated with a particular disease, if they have drugs associated with them, and at what stage of development they have progressed, researchers are better able to identify where the best scientific opportunities may exist.

The Target Druggability tool utilizes multiple data sets, and its results are displayed for each individual target so that users can uncover knowledge about a selected target condition and its related evidence. Results are then linked to specific conditions of the target and include a variety of information about drugs - ones that act against the target, genetic evidence, biomarker uses and animal model data. Putting this all together provides valuable insights to inform a researchers' understanding of that target, including the likelihood of translation into humans.

"With almost 200 submissions for the Fierce awards, being one of the five finalists in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category is quite an honor," said Leo Lafferty-Whyte, Head of Discovery & Translational Science Products for Clarivate Analytics. "Fierce has an established name in the Life Sciences industry and to have our new product recognized prior to its official launch reinforces our belief in the ultimate value it will bring to research, not only with its intelligent insights and analytics, but also in its time savings."

Drug Research Advisor - Target Druggability is expected to be ready for early access to some in January, with its full launch expected in March of 2017.

