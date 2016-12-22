Conference Dates for Stanford and Lugano Announced, Open Call for Subject Matter Experts, Session Submissions and Sponsorships

The HPC Advisory Council (HPCAC), a leading organization for high-performance computing (HPC) research, outreach and education, an organization dedicated to furthering global collaborations, breakthrough research and technologies, today announced key dates for its 2017 international conference series in the USA and Switzerland. The conferences are designed to attract community-wide participation, industry leading sponsors and subject matter experts.

The 2017 series begins with the 7th annual Stanford Conference on Feb. 7-8 2017, Stanford, CA, at Munger Conference Center's Paul Brest Hall on the university's main campus. The conference is free of charge and attendees must register by Feb. 01, 2017. Deadline for submission proposals is Dec. 31, 2016 and can be submitted via the conference pages on the HPCAC website.

The 8th annual Swiss Conference will be held April 10-12 2017, Lugano, Switzerland, at the Palazzo dei Congressi. The conference charges a nominal fee of 130 CHF and includes breaks and lunch during the three day conference along with a special group outing. Registration is open through Mar. 31, 2017. Participants can take advantage of early bird pricing of 80 CHF by registering before Jan. 31, 2017. Deadline for submission proposals is Feb. 2, 2017 and can also be submitted via the conference pages on the HPCAC website.

The 2017 schedule will also include ongoing events in China and Spain, with those dates to be announced separately. Sponsorship information for the conference series is available via the HPCAC website.

Every year, leading international organizations, research institutions and private industry in the U.S., Europe and China partner and collaborate with the HPCAC to co-host and participate in these immersive forums that strive to showcase expert practitioners and breakthrough solutions all made possible by HPC disciplines and technology innovations. Each conference is organized through direct collaboration with contributors from across the global research and development community, all of whom generously contribute their time and expertise. The conferences offer expansive agendas that are collaboratively developed by industry experts as well as through the open calls for submissions of papers and topics. Contributors have the freedom to define their preferred delivery format and sessions can be submitted as lone presentations or a series; technical session(s), tutorial(s), workshop(s), etc. Contributors are also free to classify their submissions of a series as introductory, intermediate or advanced sessions.

"HPC is constantly evolving and reflects the driving force behind many medical, industrial and scientific breakthroughs using research that harnesses the power of HPC and yet, we've only scratched the surface with respect to exploiting the endless opportunities that HPC, modeling, and simulation present," said Gilad Shainer, chairman of the HPC Advisory Council. "The HPCAC conference series presents a unique opportunity for the global HPC community to come together in an unprecedented fashion to share, collaborate, and innovate our way into the future."

"The enthusiasm and support we experience each year as we bring people together from across campus, the tech community and the globe as presenters, participants and peers is nothing short of life and career altering," said Steve Jones, Director of Stanford's High Performance Computing Center. "The conference encourages collaborative sharing of research breakthroughs and best practices on an unprecedented level benefitting not just attendees but ultimately, humanity. In educating and sharing across the HPC community, we ultimately take away lessons learned and newfound knowledge as we all strive to make the world a better place."

"From understanding the beginnings of the universe to mapping the human genome, human beings possess an insatiable drive to understand and stretch the boundaries of technology and innovation," said Hussein El Harake, Director of the HPCAC Switzerland Center of Excellence and CSCS System Engineer. "This conference has helped expand our collaborations and develop stronger bonds between science, industry and academia, creating a tighter HPC ecosystem and continuously moving forward in our collective understanding regarding what HPC can and is accomplishing."

Industry partners, HPCAC members and technical experts all work closely together to bring private industry together with public institutions to facilitate these international forums. While the conferences are non-profit events, the overall return on investment is formidable. Conference hosts, sponsors and attendees all benefit from learning about the latest developments, increased knowledge and insights as well as early access to new and emerging technologies, services, capabilities, shared results, best practices and more.

About the HPC Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, the non-profit HPC Advisory Council is an international organization with over 400 members committed to education and outreach. Members share expertise, lead special interest groups and have access to the HPCAC technology center to explore opportunities and evangelize the benefits of high performance computing technologies, applications and future development. The HPC Advisory Council hosts multiple international conferences and STEM challenges including the RDMA Student Competition in China and the Student Cluster Competition at the annual ISC High Performance conferences. Membership is free of charge and obligation. More information: www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com

