

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $121.23 million, or $1.13 per share. This was up from $113.57 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.30 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $121.23 Mln. vs. $113.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.57 - $4.65 Full year revenue guidance: $5.180 - $5.225 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX