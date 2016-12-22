VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- International Millennium Mining Corp. ("IMMC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IMI)(FRANKFURT: L9J) is pleased to announce that further to its October 7 and December 1, 2016, news releases, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") conditional acceptance and has closed its non-brokered private placement financing of $1,231,250 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 5,405,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $270,250, and is retaining in trust $961,000. The private placement subscription from a foreign entity is being held in trust while Personal Information Form ("PIF") background searches are being completed by the Exchange. Following the satisfactory completion of the background searches and receipt of the Exchange's final acceptance, the remaining 19,220,000 shares will be issued for the proceeds of $961,000 held in trust by the Company. A total of 24,625,000 non-transferable warrants, to purchase 24,625,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share if exercised by June 29, 2019, are being issued with the close of offering and upon final acceptance by the Exchange. The shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring April 15, 2017.

A cash finder's fee in the amount of $8,250 was paid, and 165,000 broker warrants were issued, to certain finders. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

Debt Settlement Closed

Further to the Company's news releases of October 7 and December 1, 2016, the Company has issued 502,500 common shares at $0.05 per share to extinguish debt to a company with common officers. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring April 7, 2017. The total issued and outstanding share balance for the Company is now 150,882,476.

Royalty Purchase

Pursuant to a Sale and Purchase Agreement, which includes an Option to Purchase Royalty Interest (the "Agreement"), announced on February 2, 2016, and the acquisition of one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Nivloc, Nevada Silver Mine Property (the "Transaction"), announced on April 12, 2016, the Company is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary, International Millennium Mining Inc. ("IMMI"), has completed the acquisition of the two percent (2%) Net Smelter Returns royalty interest in the Nivloc claims (the "Royalty Interest") retained by Silver Reserve Corp., for a sum of US$120,000.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IMI) is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal deposits in the Americas, such as its Nivloc silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: IMI and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: L9J.

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

