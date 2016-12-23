Joint approach by industry stakeholders to support new toxicological study on Potassium Sorbate and Sorbic Acid

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, today announced it has initiated and will lead a Regulatory Consortium formed of Sorbate industry stakeholders and producers.

The objective of the Regulatory Consortium is to conduct a toxicological study to generate new and robust scientific data on Potassium Sorbate and Sorbic Acid regarding the safety of the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) for human consumption.

As part of an ongoing review of food ingredients, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommended in July 2015 a temporary lowering of the ADI level of Sorbic Acid (E 200) and Potassium Sorbate (E 202) due to a lack of available scientific data.

Celanese has been in an ongoing and constructive dialogue both with EFSA and the European Commission's Directorate General Health and Food Safety (DG Santé) to contribute to the review.

To ensure that scientifically robust data is gathered, Celanese will partner with Wanglong Group Co. Ltd, Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd, Shandong Kunda Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Jinneng Science Technology Co. Ltd, Daicel Corporation as Members; and Brenntag Holding GmbH, the Chile Prunes Association, the Union of European Beverages Association (UNESDA) and California Dried Plum Board as Associate Members to fund and carry out the Extended One-Generation Reproduction Toxicity Study.

The study will be carried out by an independent UK-based laboratory and will last approximately 18 months. A final report will be issued on the study to EFSA for evaluation and DG Santé will be informed after its completion.

About Sorbic Acid (E 200) and Potassium Sorbate (E 202)

Celanese is a leading producer of Sorbic Acid (E 200) and Potassium Sorbate (E 202), preservatives that can be used in many common food and beverage products. Sorbic Acid (E 200) and Potassium Sorbate (E 202) have been subject to extensive scientific assessment and are considered safe. They are used globally in a wide variety of products and have been contributing to food safety and reduction of food waste for more than 50 years.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,000 employees worldwide and had 2015 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese and our product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

