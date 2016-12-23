Shasta Crystals Announces Dramatic Increase in its OEM Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasta Crystals announced today that 2016 has been an excellent year for the company after securing five new industry-leading OEM laser customers (with more in the pipeline). These new customers are scaling the output powers of their laser systems by using single-crystal fibers, laser modules and amplifier modules developed by Shasta Crystals. This growing demand includes Asian customers as well, complementing Shasta's base of European and American customers.

"We are very excited to see our unique crystal growth technology gain such credibility and momentum among leading OEM laser customers around the world," said Gisele Maxwell, CEO of Shasta Crystals. "Our goal is to offer a more complete solution to facilitate the integration of thin single-crystal rods and single-crystal fibers into new or existing high power fiber laser and amplifier systems. This year has given us tremendous traction toward achieving that goal."

About Shasta Crystals

Shasta Crystals is a privately held company dedicated to developing next generation crystal growth materials that are critical components in laser systems for a variety of markets including industrial, medical, scientific, military and consumer electronics.

