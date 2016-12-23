TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/22/16 -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ("the REIT") (TSX: PAR.UN) announces that the REIT has completed the sale of its Washington Park property in Courtenay, British Columbia to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CHP.UN)

Terms of the sale were consistent with the REIT's press release disseminated on December 19, 2016.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 35 (as a result of this transaction) retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.5 million square feet of leasable space.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an owner, manager and developer of well-located commercial real estate across Canada. Choice Properties' portfolio spans approximately 43.3 million square feet of gross leasable area and consists of 535 properties primarily focused on supermarket- and drug store-anchored shopping centres and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. Choice Properties' strategy is to create value by enhancing and optimizing its portfolio through accretive acquisitions, strategic development and active property management. Choice Properties' principal tenant and largest Unitholder is Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada's largest retailer. Choice Properties' strong alliance with Loblaw positions it well for future growth. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

