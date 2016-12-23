

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX) is in talks to take a stake in assets owned by Energy Transfer Partners LP, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter, as the natural-gas pipeline owner seeks to complete its $21 billion sale to a sister company. The deal could be valued at about $5 billion or more.



Blackstone is discussing joining on the deal with Jamie Welch, the report said. Mr. Welch was a key lieutenant of Energy Transfer's Chairman and Chief Executive Kelcy Warren before the men fell out over another deal that collapsed earlier this year.



