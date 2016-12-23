

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly lower in subdued trading on Friday, the last trading day before Christmas, tracking the negative cues overnight from Wall Street for a second straight session. Crude oil prices eased in Asian trades. The Japanese market is closed for the Emperor's birthday.



The Australian market is flat in a truncated session on the last business day before Christmas, tracking the modest losses overnight on Wall Street. Gains in banking and oil stocks were offset by weakness in mining shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 1 point or 0.02 percent to 5,642.90, off a low of 5,638.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is declining 0.70 points or 0.01 percent to 5,691.10.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is rising almost 1 percent, Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent and Santos is rising 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Mining stocks are declining after iron ore and copper prices fell overnight. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 1 percent each, while BHP Billiton is down almost 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent even as gold prices edged lower overnight.



Tatts Group has rejected a takeover proposal from the Macquarie Bank-led Pacific Consortium and backed Tabcorp Holding's bid. The lotteries and wagering company's shares are losing almost 3 percent, while Tabcorp's shares are down 0.4 percent.



Shaver Shop warned that its half-year sales will be weaker than expected due to disappointing Christmas sales and the closure of a store in New Zealand. The grooming products retailer's shares are falling more than 12 percent.



Engineering group UGL has signed a deal valued at A$110 million with clean energy firm Genex Power to construct and operate a 50 megawatt solar farm. Shares of UGL are adding 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar fell to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar on weaker iron ore prices. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7209, down from US$0.7245 on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are modestly lower. South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia are marginally higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday for a second straight day on profit taking, although trading activity was relatively light ahead of the holiday weekend.



The Dow edged down 23.08 points or 0.1 percent to 19,918.88, the Nasdaq fell 24.01 points or 0.4 percent to 5,447.42 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,260.96.



The major European markets finished mixed on Thursday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, as strong U.S. GDP inflated the demand outlook. WTI oil for February rose $0.46 or 0.9 percent to close at $52.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. However, in Asian trades Friday, crude oil slipped $0.30 or 0.57 percent to $52.65 a barrel.



