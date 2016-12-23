Enigma Software Group Responds to Malwarebytes Incompatibility

CLEARWATER, Florida, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Enigma Software Group USA, LLC ("ESG") began notifying its customers that Malwarebytes Inc., the maker of Malwarebytes Anti-Malware ("MBAM") and AdwCleaner, has begun intentionally blocking the installation and operation of ESG's programs SpyHunter and RegHunter for what ESG believes are competitive reasons. This action by Malwarebytes has created an immediate incompatibility between SpyHunter or RegHunter coexisting on the same PC with MBAM.

Independent third-party certification groups have found ESG products to be both trustworthy and reliable. SpyHunter and RegHunter have been independentlytested and certified by TRUSTe, a leading online privacy solutions provider, as meeting the requirements for itsTrusted Download program. SpyHunter has also received atop score from AV-TEST, the highly regarded independent IT security-testing institute, on its remediation testing battery.

In response to Malwarebytes blocking ESG's programs, ESG filed alawsuitin federal court in New York against Malwarebytes and is seeking remedies for what it sees as unfair conduct.

ESG is notifying its customers that it has developed analternative SpyHunter installerthat will enable those customers who wish to use SpyHunter instead of MBAM to do so. The installer disables MBAM, with user consent, and allows customers to install and use SpyHunter.

About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known forSpyHunter®, its anti-malware software product and service. To learn more about ESG, visit www.enigmasoftware.com.

Connect with ESG on Twitter|Facebook|Google+ | LinkedIn|YouTube

Logo - http://prnewswire2-a.akamaihd.net/p/1893751/sp/189375100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_oy76vmpt/def_height/480/def_width/640/