Ablynx: FMR LLC ANNOUNCE 9.16% SHAREHOLDING IN ABLYNX

REGULATED INFORMATION

GHENT, Belgium, 23 December 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY] today announced, in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the "Transparency Law"), that it received a notification of shareholdings from FMR LLC.

FMR LLC (taking into account the holdings of its subsidiary undertakings) currently holds a total of 5,581,055 Ablynx shares, representing 9.16% of the current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares, slightly increased from 9.10% previously.

FMR LLC has notified Ablynx that the shareholding in Ablynx held through financial instruments by FMR Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Fidelity Management & Research Company, which itself is a subsidiary of FMR LLC (the ultimate parent company), has dropped below the 3% threshold as of 19 December 2016.

According to the notification, FMR Co., Inc.'s holding of Ablynx shares and voting rights through financial instruments has decreased to 1,807,043 shares, corresponding to 2.97% of the current 60,921,732 outstanding Ablynx shares (versus 3.57% in the previous notification on 18 November 2016).

The notified details are presented below:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights held through financial instruments



Total of both Shares Voting rights Shares Voting rights Shares Voting rights FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company

FMR Co., Inc. 2.96% 2.96% 3.75% 3.75% 6.71% 6.71% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% 1.49% FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings Corp.

FIAM LLC 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% TOTAL



5.41% 5.41% 3.75% 3.75% 9.16% 9.16%

The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co., Inc., Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC, each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of, and controlled by, FMR LLC. These undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC discretionary power to vote on behalf of all their securities in accordance with the FMR LLC board proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

Full versions of all transparency notifications are available on Ablynx website, under the section Investors (http://www.ablynx.com/investors/share-information/major-shareholders/).

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies® (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/), proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)

Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch@ablynx.com (mailto:marieke.vermeersch@ablynx.com%20)

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX

Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx@fticonsulting.com (mailto:ablynx@fticonsulting.com)





pdf format of the press release (http://hugin.info/137912/R/2067529/776301.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

