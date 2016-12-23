Fiskars Corporation Stock Exchange Release December 23, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. EET



Changes in Fiskars financial reporting in 2017



Fiskars Corporation will change the publication date of the Interim Report January-March (previously announced May 3, 2017) and January-September (previously announced November 1, 2017) in 2017.



The financial reports in 2017 are published as follows:



- Financial Statements Bulletin 2016: February 8, 2017 - Interim report January-March: April 28, 2017 - Half-year report January-June: August 1, 2017 - Interim report January-September: October 31, 2017



Annual Report 2016 The Annual Report for 2016 will be published on Group's website during week 7.



Annual General Meeting Fiskars Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on March 9, 2017.



Fiskars' financial reports will be published in Finnish, Swedish and English and they are available on Group's website www.fiskarsgroup.com immediately after publication.



Media and investor contacts: Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Responsibility Maija Taimi, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com



Fiskars - Making the everyday extraordinary Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.



