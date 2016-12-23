sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,666 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 Ticker-Symbol: KP5 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KITRON ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
23.12.2016 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Day

(2016-12-23) Kitron ASA plans to host a capital markets day in Oslo, Norway, on 16 February 2017 to provide insight into ongoing and future trends in Kitron's markets and operations. There will also be a progress report related to the strategic and financial targets and ambitions presented in February 2016.

Senior management and board members will be present, and there will be a question and answer session.

The event will start at 11:30 am and take place at Felix Conference Centre in Oslo, Norway.

An invitation to register for the event will be sent out at a later date.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, Tel: +47 900 43 284 or
e-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com/)

 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)