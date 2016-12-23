Kitron ASA: Kitron to host Capital Markets Day

(2016-12-23) Kitron ASA plans to host a capital markets day in Oslo, Norway, on 16 February 2017 to provide insight into ongoing and future trends in Kitron's markets and operations. There will also be a progress report related to the strategic and financial targets and ambitions presented in February 2016.

Senior management and board members will be present, and there will be a question and answer session.

The event will start at 11:30 am and take place at Felix Conference Centre in Oslo, Norway.

An invitation to register for the event will be sent out at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, Tel: +47 900 43 284 or

e-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 1.95 billion in 2015 and has about 1 250 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com/)