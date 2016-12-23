Trevian Care II Ky, a real estate equity fund managed by Trevian Asset Management Oy, has on 20 December 2016 executed the sale of a portfolio comprising of 11 care property assets to a fund managed by AXA Investment Managers Real Assets. The size of the divestment is around 65 million euros. The properties are located in Helsinki region and other major Finnish cities and they have long-term leases with major private care operators.

"We are pleased to hand our care portfolio over to the new owner, and to be able to bring again a new investor to the Finnish care property markets. There would still have been few years left of our original fund term, but the divestment is an example of Trevian's approach of proactive and flexible fund management. We are very satisfied with both portfolio exits performed during this autumn, which together generate to our investors a net IRR return of more than 20 %, exceeding the original return targets significantly", said Maria Söderman, Portfolio Manager at Trevian Asset Management Oy.

CBRE and Roschier have acted as advisors for the seller.

Trevian Asset Management Oy is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks and other profes-sional investors. Trevian's assets under management exceed 850 M€.

Contacts:

Trevian Asset Management

Maria Söderman

Portfolio Manager

tel +358 50 549 7490

email: maria.soderman@trevian.fi

or

Reima Södervall

Managing Director

tel +358 50 362 7400

email: reima.sodervall@trevian.fi