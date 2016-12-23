NCC Signs Agreement With BillerudKorsnäs

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

NCC has signed a partnering agreement with BillerudKorsnäs regarding the expansion of production facilities for the Next Generation project at Gruvön Mill in the Municipality of Grums, Sweden.

"This is our largest investment ever and our goal is to build the most modern production facility in the world for the production of liquid packaging board, cartonboard, food service board and white kraftliner. We have now found a strong partner to cooperate with for the construction aspects of the project," says Ulf Eliasson, project owner and Senior Vice President of BillerudKorsnäs AB.

The assignment is its entirety comprises earth, foundation and concreting works for the new production facility. The works are estimated to cost approximately SEK 950 million.

"We are pleased and proud to be entrusted with carrying out this project and that BillerudKorsnäs wanted to sign a partnering agreement at an early stage. With our broad experience from similar projects and strong project organization, we will jointly and efficiently implement the project," says Svante Hagman, Business Area Manager of NCC Infrastructure.

The assignment will be registered on a continuous basis in 2017, with the majority recognized in the first quarter of 2017 in the Infrastructure business area.

