Alimak Group Signs Construction Hoist & Service Orders In The UK to a Total Value of Approximately 80 MSEK

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimak Group, market leader in vertical access solutions, has received orders for construction hoists and services in the Canary Wharf area of London. Most of the ordered equipment will be delivered during the second quarter of 2017.

The orders include high performance construction hoists and associated infrastructure, service and support for the access systems during the projects.

"We are very pleased to see a continued interest in and recognition of Alimak's premium products which are designed to support reliable, safe and efficient vertical access. With our broad market leading product portfolio and associated backup and service, we could meet the high performance criteria's required by the customers", says Fredrik Betts, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Construction Equipment.

Alimak's construction hoists are based on modular designs, which provide flexibility in both size and capacity for use in a variety of applications, including construction and refurbishment of high-rise buildings, bridges, chimneys and facades. The modular design also mean reduced time for erection of equipment and optimize the cost for maintenance.

This information in this release is such that Alimak Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 23, 2016.

About Alimak Group

Alimak is a global market leader and pioneer in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing industrial and construction vertical access solutions. The company provide high quality hoists, elevators and platforms primarily for the industrial and construction sectors. Alimak has a global sales, services and distribution platform across more than 90 countries with strong market positions. The company has a well-established and highly resilient aftersales business and its large global installed base of ca. 22,000 units provides unique know-how into its customer's needs.Alimak was founded in 1948, is headquartered in Stockholm and employ over 1,200 people across the world. www.alimakgroup.com

