Regulatory News:

In accordance with the European Commission's decision to require Plastic Omnium (Paris:POM) to divest certain assets included in the recent acquisition of Faurecia Auto Exterior, the Group received a binding offer from US-Based Flex|N|Gate Group to acquire the 7 affected sites (4 in France, 1 in Spain and 2 in Germany), for an enterprise value of 200 million euros. On the basis of such offer, the Group has agreed to enter into exclusive discussions with Flex|N|Gate.

On July 11, 2016, Plastic Omnium was authorized to acquire Faurecia's Exterior Systems business subject to the disposal of certain assets. These assets represent approximately €700 million in revenue, split evenly between (1) the French and Spanish sites for the bumper business, and (2) the front-end module assembly business in Germany.

Plastic Omnium, ranked as the 29th largest supplier in the world after the acquisition of Faurecia Auto Exterior, committed to selecting a purchaser with the capability and expertise to acquire and continue the business, including its roughly 2,000 affected employees.

Flex|N|Gate was ranked in 2015 by Automotive News as the 10th-largest original equipment supplier in North America and the 38th largest supplier in the world. Flex|N|Gate employs more than 18,000 people at 55 manufacturing facilities and nine product development and engineering facilities throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, China, Japan, Brazil and Spain. Flex|N|Gate's major product lines include complete bumper assemblies, mechanical assemblies, exterior plastic trim, aluminum and steel modular stamped body-in-white and chassis assemblies, and complex welded structural assemblies for the light vehicle market. Flex|N|Gate is the number 2 in North America in the production of bumpers.

This proposed transaction must undergo the procedures relating to the staff representation bodies in the countries concerned, and then must obtain the authorizations from the European Commission and the competent competition authorities. It should be finalized during 2017.

Plastic Omnium is the world leader in automotive exterior components and modules, automotive fuel systems, and waste container solutions for local authorities and companies. The Group has 32,000 employees across 130 plants, 23 R&D centers and 31 countries worldwide. Plastic Omnium is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. It is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices (ISIN code: FR0000124570).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161222005859/en/

Contacts:

Plastic Omnium

Financial Information

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 87 66 78

Fax: +33 (0)1 40 87 96 62

investor.relations@plasticomnium.com