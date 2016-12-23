Groupe Eramet: ERAMET group: Update regarding operational incident at TiZir (a 50% ERAMET subsidiary) in Norway on 5 August 2016

Paris, 23 December 2016

PRESS RELEASE

Update regarding operational incident at TiZir (a 50% ERAMET subsidiary) in Norway on 5 August 2016

Reference is made to the announcements dated August 16th, September 22nd and

October 24th 2016 regarding the incident that occurred at the TiZir ilmenite upgrading facility in Tyssedal, Norway.

The relining of the furnace and preparation for return to operation proceeds according to plan. TiZir expects to commence production mid-January 2017 with a ramping up over 4 weeks.

TiZir has agreed with its insurance company on a full and final settlement of NOK 305 million (USD 35 million).

