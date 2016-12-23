The merger of OEG's Latvian subsidiaries, Olympic Casino Latvia SIA and SIA Garkalns has been completed. During the course of the merger SIA Garkalns merged with Olympic Casino Latvia SIA. The aim of the merger was the adjustment of the group's structure.



The merger of the subsidiaries has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.



Madis Jääger CEO Olympic Entertainment Group AS Tel + 372 667 1250 E-mail madis.jaager@oc.eu http://www.olympic-casino.com