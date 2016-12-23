I går den 22 december 2016 offentliggjorde HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd. ett pressmeddelande med information om ett kontant budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Rezidor Hotel Group AB.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Rezidor Hotel Group AB (REZT, ISIN-kod SE0001857533, orderboks-ID 37352) ska observationsnoteras.



Yesterday on December 22, 2016, HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd. published a press release with information about a mandatory public cash offer to the shareholders in Rezidor Hotel Group AB.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Rezidor Hotel Group AB (REZT, ISIN code SE0001857533, order book ID 37352) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Niklas Ramstedt eller Gustav Eriksson på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Gustav Eriksson, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.