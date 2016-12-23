Company announcement no. 18/2016
Aalborg, Denmark, 2016-12-23 08:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Please see the attached PDF file.
TK Development A/S Frede Clausen, President & CEO Tel. +45 8896 1010
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609514
Aalborg, Denmark, 2016-12-23 08:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Please see the attached PDF file.
TK Development A/S Frede Clausen, President & CEO Tel. +45 8896 1010
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609514