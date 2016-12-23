sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Skanska's Divestment of its Investment in the M25 Motorway in London, UK, Will be Recorded 2016

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK. The purchase price, which initially was reported to be about SEK 2.9 billion, amounts to about SEK 3.1 billion as a result of the transaction already being hedged. The divestment will be recorded by Skanska Infrastructure Development during the fourth quarter 2016.

The deal will be closed and the payment will be settled during the first quarter of 2017.

Skanska Infrastructure Development is a leader in the global Public Private Partnerships (PPP) market. The business unit invests in, develops and operates roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure in partnership with the public sector.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10-449 04 94

Direct line for media: tel: +46 (0)10-448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-s-divestment-of-its-investment-in-the-m25-motorway-in-london--uk--will-be-recorded-2016,c2156413

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/95/2156413/608006.pdf

161223 M25 update


© 2016 PR Newswire