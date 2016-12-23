

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen traded higher against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The yen edged up to 117.30 against the greenback, 122.55 against the euro, 114.42 against the Swiss franc and 86.93 versus the loonie, from its early lows of 117.61, 122.74, 114.64 and 87.21, respectively. The next possible resistance for the yen may be found around 115.00 against the greenback, 119.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the franc and 85.00 against the loonie.



