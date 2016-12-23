DreamsCloud Opens Innovative Research Lab for In-Depth Study of Dreams

AUSTIN, Texas, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

DreamsCloud (http://www.DreamsCloud.com), the social network for sharing dreams, today announced the creation of its innovative research lab, Circadia Labs (http://www.circadialabs.com ), designed as a center of knowledge committed to exploring the untapped value of dreams.

The lab will formalize the measurement science practice at DreamsCloud; analyze dreams with academic rigor, and partner with the broader scientific community to explore the relationship between dreams and a variety of health outcomes. Circadia Labs is based in Austin, Texas.

The research lab, staffed by psychologists, anthropologists, computational linguists, and data scientists is led by DreamsCloud Chief Research Officer, Dr. Kate Niederhoffer, a social psychologist with expertise in the psychology of language and text analysis.

With an initial focus on the development of a platform to produce visualizations, insights, and tools associated with DreamsCloud's fast-growing, global database of dreams, Circadia Lab's goal is to build a robust research facility to understand human behavior.

"Circadia Labs plays a vital role in providing us with the tools and scientific knowledge to delve deeper into analyzing and learning about dreams," says Jean-Marc Emden, founder and CEO of DreamsCloud. "DreamsCloud has formed a talented team with a top notch advisory board and vast ecosystem of partners to develop this unique project. Our goal is to digitally migrate and extensively explore dreams to augment our everyday waking lives in terms of cultural preservation, psychological insight, and precision health."

DreamsCloud's mission is to enable meaningful connections across the globe through the sharing of dreams. The network is dedicated to collecting and preserving dreams and the formation of Circadia Labs enables the platform to strengthen its data integrity and security while increasing the depth of its services to dreamers around the world.

"The creation of Circadia Labs represents our strong belief in the untapped value that exists in dreams and our serious commitment to the scientific approach to understanding dreams," says Dr. Kate Niederhoffer, Chief Research Officer of DreamsCloud. "We are excited to push the boundaries of what we know about people based on conscious expression."